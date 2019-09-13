Starbase Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,326.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $369,905.00 and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.22 or 0.04426351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

