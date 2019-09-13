S&T Bank PA Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. NetScout Systems comprises 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.41% of NetScout Systems worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,903.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,258. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.