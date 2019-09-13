S&T Bank PA Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 987,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 639,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,798.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,074 shares of company stock worth $189,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 470,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $531.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.04%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

