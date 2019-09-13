S&T Bank PA Acquires 7,128 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.99.

FFIV traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.29. 409,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

