Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

SFM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 1,194,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

