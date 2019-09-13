Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

