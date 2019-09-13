Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,500 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the July 31st total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,010. Spok has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Spok by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

