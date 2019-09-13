Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives $45.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 114.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $7,518,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 44,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.