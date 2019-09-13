Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $67.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.47.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,339 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,247.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 177,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $258,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

