Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 50,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,834. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

