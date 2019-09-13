Spectiv Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $100,364.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

