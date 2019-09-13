SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.74. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 41,847,906 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,971.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 95,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,435,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

