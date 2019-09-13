Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

SPAR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,450. The firm has a market cap of $464.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $570,250. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.