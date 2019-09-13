Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $14.36. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

