Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $14.36. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.
