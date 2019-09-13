S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,055,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 3,206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

