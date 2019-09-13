Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 23,004,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,159,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 334,417 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99,918 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.