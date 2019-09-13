Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SO. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.70.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 2,049,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,518. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

