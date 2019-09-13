Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 146,883 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 39,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Southern Gold Company Profile (ASX:SAU)

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

