SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Up 46.2% Over Last Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $45,462.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.96 or 0.04399001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,097,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,617,502 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

