Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,794 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,388,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 96,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 29,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,557. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

