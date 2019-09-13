Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,121. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.