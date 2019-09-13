Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 101,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

