Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,752,453,000 after acquiring an additional 213,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,227,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,834,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,669,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,375,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,358,805,000 after acquiring an additional 135,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Adobe stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,073. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

