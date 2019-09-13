Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:BNDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

