Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 15,708,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,909,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

