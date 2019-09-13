Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $440.32

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.32 and traded as high as $465.88. Solid State shares last traded at $464.00, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on Solid State from GBX 546 ($7.13) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Solid State news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 4,400 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,159.68).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

