Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 376,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,252. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 305,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.