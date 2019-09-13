Societe Generale Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.33 ($95.73).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €88.42 ($102.81) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.03.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.