SnowGem Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,931.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $533,475.00 and approximately $61,931.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,333.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.01751665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02889021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00666664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00737171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00433554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009109 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,915,420 coins and its circulating supply is 17,838,328 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.