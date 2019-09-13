Snovio (SNOV) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Snovio token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Bibox. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

