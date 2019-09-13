Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,904,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 3,917,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ SND traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,854. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.
