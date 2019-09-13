SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SL Green owns premium office properties in its portfolio, has a diverse tenant base and enjoys solid balance-sheet strength. With a healthy job-market environment, growth in demand for SL Green’s office spaces is expected to be decent. This will enable the company to enjoy high rent and same-store net operating income (NOI) growth. In fact, expansion of co-working is boosting rents for SL Green. Further, the company is enhancing its office portfolio on the back of redevelopment efforts and non-core asset divestures. However, rising supply of office properties and a competitive landscape might curb its pricing power. Moreover, the company’s retail portfolio will likely be affected by the prevalent retail store closures and tenant bankruptcies. This apart, SL Green’ shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 597,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 661,637 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 108.1% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,136,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,369,000 after acquiring an additional 590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

