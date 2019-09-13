Skye Global Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 0.1% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $75,670,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,575 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,793,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,317,375 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $38.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,686. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.