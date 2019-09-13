SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 93,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 254,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT)

SKY Network Television Limited, a media and entertainment company, provides multi-channel, pay television, and free-to-air television services in New Zealand. The company offers TV, movies, and sports programs. It serves approximately 750,000 customers, live and on demand through satellite and online delivery platforms.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.