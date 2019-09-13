Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.35. Sinopharm shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 6,680 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

About Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

