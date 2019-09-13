Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

