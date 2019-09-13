Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 191,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,418. The company has a market capitalization of $585.85 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
