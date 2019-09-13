Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 191,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,418. The company has a market capitalization of $585.85 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

