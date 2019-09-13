Silverway Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and $2.39 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,313.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.96 or 0.02880129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001515 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00929325 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

