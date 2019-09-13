Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 7.4%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, 143,230 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 184,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 million and a P/E ratio of -31.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

