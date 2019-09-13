Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SILC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Silicom has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 675.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 398,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

