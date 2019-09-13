Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,045,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 723,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 720,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 945,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after purchasing an additional 476,949 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

