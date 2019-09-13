Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.37. 372,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,243. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

