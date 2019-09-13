Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,227,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,935,000 after buying an additional 3,176,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,475,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 912,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,728,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695,105. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.