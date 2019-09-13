Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 2,066,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.