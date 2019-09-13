Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 514,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

