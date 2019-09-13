Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 43.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 8.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 418.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 69,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.