SIBCoin Hits One Day Volume of $245,510.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $245,510.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,313.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.01737837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.96 or 0.02880129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00667979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00713059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00430103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008988 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,843,527 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.