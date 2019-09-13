Short Interest in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Increases By 38.9%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,124,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 1,529,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 429,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Triton International has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 348,177 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Triton International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,773 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

