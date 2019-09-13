Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declines By 7.4%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.67. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 983.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 136,106 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

