Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Drops By 6.8%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,212,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 114,083 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

